PHOENIX — The state House voted Wednesday to expel Chandler Republican Liz Harris after the Ethics Committee found that she invited false testimony and lied.

Lawmakers voted 46-13 for her expulsion.

The Ethics Committee found that Harris knew that someone she invited to testify at a joint hearing on election integrity was going to present not just false but libelous accusations against lawmakers, judges and even the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

The committee members also concluded Harris was not truthful with them on what she knew ahead of time about what Scottsdale insurance agent Jacqueline Breger was going to say at the hearing.

"This comes down to the integrity, in my opinion, of this institution and us as leaders,'' said Rep. David Livingston, R-Peoria. "This is not personal.''

The last expulsion was in 2018 when then-Rep. Don Shooter, R-Yuma, was accused of violating a House policy against sexual harassment.

Harris, a first-term lawmaker, said nothing in her defense during Wednesday's vote or afterwards.

But Rep. Alexander Kolodin, R-Scottsdale, said the decision to oust her — versus some lesser punishment such as censure — was unwarranted.

"Liz Harris made an error in judgment,'' he said. "She did something she shouldn't have done.''

Kolodin said Harris "played shell games,'' hiding from House leaders what Breger intended to say despite rules to the contrary.

"But expulsion sets a bad precedent,'' he said.

The grounds for expelling Harris was that her conduct damaged "the institutional integrity of the House.''