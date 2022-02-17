Arizona House OKs bill to protect condo owners from investors forcing them out

"This, right here, takes existing housing, where people are living in it for sometimes a modest amount of money, and in a market that is going straight up, allows a developer, not from this state, from Chicago, from other places, to come into this state, and force these people to sell them their condos," Weninger said.

"And what do they do right away?" he continued. "They double the price."

Rep. Jennifer Longdon, D-Phoenix, was among those supporting the measure.

"When you buy a home, a condo, it's yours," she said. "It should be yours for as long as you choose to live there. The idea that someone can see a bigger profit and come in and take it from you is ridiculous."

She said there have been real victims.

"A woman with a significant disability bought her condo specifically because it was close to what was important to her," things like shopping, transportation and her doctor, Longdon said.

What happened, she said, is the value of the condo rose and a developer got the owners of other units to sell.