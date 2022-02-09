Arizona House panel votes to ban 'gruesome, unnecessary' declawing of cats

"It's likely to regrow" in many circumstances "and cause the cat great discomfort walking and great pain."

Colleen Bell, a Phoenix resident, provided a different perspective, however.

She told committee members about Salem, who belonged to her mother. Bell said the cat would jump on her mother's lap and scratch her, "not out of meanness but just because she wouldn't retract her claws quickly enough for the landing."

Bell said it was a doctor treating her mom for a cut who suggested having the cat declawed to avoid future injuries.

"Taking away the declaw option would have been an emotional nightmare for numerous families as well as my own," Bell said. The alternative would be having to surrender the animal, she said.

"I saw the comfort Salem gave her in the last days of her life," Bell said of her mother. "And it was priceless."

Hansen, however, said that some cats, reacting to not having claws to use to defend themselves, will instead turn to biting.

"And cat bites are much more serious than cat scratches," he said.