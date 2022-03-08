Arizona House won't ban banks from using 'green' or 'woke' scores for loans

The defeat of House Bill 2656 came as two Republicans, Michelle Udall of Mesa and Joel John of Arlington, lined up with every House Democrat in opposition. Neither explained their decision.

But Rep. Morgan Abraham, D-Tucson, chided other Republicans for supporting the measure. "This is telling businesses how to act, what to do, what they can and cannot do,'' he said. "I'm blown away by the dynamic I'm seeing.''

But Hoffman argued that if use of ESG scores is not banned, individuals might also end up with such scores. Then, he said, a bank might, for example, decide to charge a higher mortgage rate to someone solely because the home is not as energy efficient as a lender thinks is appropriate, a difference he said could cost a homeowner hundreds of dollars a month.

"It's certainly not going to impact the elites, the megacorporation wokesters who run these companies, the people who are in the top 1%,'' he said. "It's going to affect low-income and middle-income families, the people who can't afford to put solar on their homes, the people who can't afford to drive a Tesla or some other green electric car.''