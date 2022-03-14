Arizona lawmakers nix bill to expand use of deadly force

PHOENIX — Arizona lawmakers are not going to give business owners the right to kill vandals who damage or deface their property.

But the reason for that decision is less than clear.

Only 13 of the 16 Senate Republicans voted in support Monday for SB 1650.

The proposal by Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita sought to expand the ability of not just business owners but their employees to use deadly force beyond saving lives or stopping rapes to criminal damage if the perpetrator also was armed with a deadly weapon or "dangerous instrument."

And that latter category, it was pointed out, could include anything that, depending on how it is used, is "readily capable of causing death or serious injury," something that lawmakers debated in committee could include a block of wood or even a pen.

Monday's vote was a surprise as it reflected what appears to have been a change of heart by Sen. Sonny Borrelli, R-Lake Havasu City.