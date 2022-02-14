Arizona legislative leaders take first steps to prevent slashed budgets for schools

So now Fann needs the votes of seven GOP lawmakers.

But there has been resistance by some Republicans to approving the waiver, even though it only allows schools to spend money they already are appropriated for this school year.

"I cannot support raising the school spending cap until we have ESA's for all students,'' Sen. Kelly Townsend, R-Mesa, said last month.

Townsend is referring to what are known as "empowerment scholarship accounts.'' More familiarly, they are vouchers of public funds that allow parents to send their children to private or parochial schools or to teach them at home.

Fann said she recognizes there is resistance and efforts to link other policy questions, like vouchers. "Those are all issues that we need to deal with,'' she said.

"Everybody is entitled to her vote,'' Fann continued. She also said this isn't one of those measures where GOP leadership will demand party loyalty.