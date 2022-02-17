Arizona moves to ban land purchases by Chinese communists

"Other than Sedona, I don't know what else they would want to buy," Pace said.

On a national level there has been discussion about Chinese interests controlling farmland, with the most recent data putting that at about 190,000 acres according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, though complex company ownership structures may make that figure unreliable.

Still, that is far less than many other countries, USDA data as of 2019 showing more than 7.4 million acres of U.S. land owned by Canadian companies, 4.5 million by firms from the Netherlands and nearly 2.5 million by Italian interests.

Borrelli suggested that the measure, approved by the panel on a 5-3 vote, still needs work before it goes to the full Senate.

One issue, he said, would be banning ownership only of "strategic" properties. And Rogers said she's willing to narrow the scope.

But here, too, the definition of what that includes could prove difficult, with even former Vice President Mike Pence saying in a speech last year that should include farmland.