Arizona plans to create agency to find, pay for new sources of water

"We're going to have to get over the idea that water is cheap," he said.

The key may be finding ways to protect residents already here, while charging higher rates or connection fees to those who come to the state in the future, Bowers told Capitol Media Services.

"My mother-in-law, 100 years old, down on her little lot in Mesa, shouldn't have to pay the cost of a desalination plant in Mexico," he said.

But the bottom line, Bowers said, is that without that new water, expensive though it may be, there just won't be enough to go around.

"If we don't do it quick, then people actually will be leaving this valley," he said.

The Arizona Water Authority is the next step to the Drought Contingency Plan adopted in 2019 in the wake of a decline in Colorado River water.

It was recognized to be only a stopgap measure, patching together things like obtaining water rights from tribes and some cutbacks in agricultural use.

But now the U.S. West is facing its driest conditions in 1,200 years, a group of scientists reported earlier this month.