Arizona proposals would ban cuts to police budgets, require certain increases

No one spoke against either measure.

But Rep. Daniel Hernandez, D-Tucson, said he wants to be sure the measures do not hobble smaller cities and counties which, faced with mandatory increases in law enforcement spending — money that would have to be raised from local taxpayers — so they aren't forced to cut services elsewhere.

"This bill allows our law enforcement officers to keep our communities safe by not defunding the police,'' Blackman said, citing statistics from elsewhere. "Defund the police is a deadly mistake.''

Blackman, who is African American, said this isn't a racial issue pitting the white majority against Black and brown communities.

"The perception is that those communities, in some cases, want police to be defunded,'' he said. "I would tell you there is nothing further from the truth on that."

He said minority residents in places like Detroit want more officers to provide public safety and protect against drug trafficking.

The measures drew support from Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb. He said the issue goes beyond whether he gets enough money from county supervisors.