Arizona Republican Party seeks end to early voting in state

PHOENIX — The Arizona Republican Party is trying to kill the preferred method of voting of more than 80% of state residents.
Legal papers filed Friday ask the Arizona Supreme Court to conclude that there is nothing in the state constitution to allow for early voting. Attorney Alexander Kolodin told Capitol Media Services the only form of voting specifically authorized by the framers of the constitution is in person and on Election Day.
What that means, he said, is that anything else — including the current system of no-excuse early ballots created by the legislature in 1991 — is illegal.
If the justices don't buy that argument, Kolodin has an alternate legal theory. He argues that, at the very least, the state is required to return to the way the situation was prior to 1991.
That still allowed people to get early ballots, but also had to provide some proof they needed it, like being away from their voting precinct on Election Day or a physical disability. And Kolodin said that, at least, would provide more security over early ballots than the current system.
There was no immediate response Monday morning from Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, who is named as defendant in the lawsuit.
The move comes amid extensive debate about early voting and whether it provides opportunities for fraud.
Some Republican lawmakers have proposed repealing early voting statutes entirely.
This approach is more in line with arguments by former President Donald Trump who, in the wake of his 2020 loss in Arizona and elsewhere, has argued that Election Day should be one day only, with early voting allowed only for those who have a legitimate reason.
But that has not found favor among sufficient members of the GOP to pass muster given the popularity among voters from both major parties as well as the political independents who make up about a third of registered voters.
Instead, Republican legislators have coalesced around a plan to impose new restrictions beyond the sole existing requirement to sign the exterior of the envelope with the idea that county election officials compare the signatures with those on file. The plan, set for a final roll-call vote, would oblige early voters to provide a date of birth and information from another government document like a Social Security card or Arizona driver's license.
That issue of the legality of early voting isn't the only claim in the new lawsuit.
Kolodin also contends that if early voting is legal — a point he disputes — that still doesn't permit the use of "drop boxes" for early ballots, something Hobbs has permitted in the Election Procedures Manual.
He said state law provides for only only two ways for early voters to transmit ballots for tabulation: delivering or mailing "to the county recorder or other officer in charge of elections," or depositing "at any polling place in the county."
"A drop box is not an office of the county recorder, nor is it a 'polling place,' " he is telling the justices. And Kolodin said none of this is helped by laws that allow county supervisors to authorize "voting centers."
"Drop boxes are also not voting centers — which, like polling places, are staffed so that a voter may present identification 'to receive the appropriate ballot for that voter on election day,' '' he said. By contrast, Kolodin said, drop boxes are not staffed.
Even assuming that the Arizona Constitution allows the legislature to authorize drop boxes, Kolodin said lawmakers have never enacted such a statute.
"Thus, the secretary exceeds her legal authority by prescribing drop-box rules," he said.
Separately, Kolodin said Hobbs is violating the law by not setting up uniform rules for counties to use when verifying the signatures on early ballot envelopes.
But it is the effort to quash early voting that has the potential to forever change how elections are run in the state.
Kolodin cites several constitutional provisions he said back up his contention.
For example, he told the justices, the section about the right of voters to create their own laws or second-guess those approved by the legislature requires the secretary of state to put them on the ballot "in such a manner that the electors may express at the polls" their approval or disapproval.
"The ordinary meaning of 'polls' is one of the places where the votes are cast at an election," Kolodin said.
"Mail-in voting does not occur at a specific places designated by county boards (of supervisors) or a place with sufficient number of voting booths," he said. "Because no-excuse mail-in voting is not exercised at the polls, it is unconstitutional."
And Kolodin said there's a good reason the Arizona Constitution requires people to cast their votes at polling places, alone, and in secret.
"Mail-in ballots, by their very nature, cannot be made entirely secret or free from coercion," he said. "If bad actors wish to pay for votes or coerce electors to vote a certain way, there is nothing to stop them from standing over electors as they complete their ballots."
Kolodin acknowledged that taking his case directly to the Arizona Supreme Court is unusual. Virtually all lawsuits, including challenges to election laws, normally go to a trial judge to hear evidence.
But this case, he said, has no facts in dispute and simply deals with a matter of constitutional interpretation.
Potentially more significant, Kolodin said, whoever loses at the trial court would appeal, meaning the issue would eventually wind up before the state's high court. Going directly to the Supreme Court expedites a ruling that could come before this year's elections.
Kolodin is not working from a blank slate.
In January a state court in Pennsylvania struck down that state's law, first enacted in 2019, which allows for no-excuse early voting.
Judge Mary Hannah Leavitt, a Republican, writing for the majority in the 3-2 ruling, said that voting "requires the physical presence of the elector." And she said the legislature cannot change voting laws without first amending the state constitution.
That case, cited by Kolodin in his legal arguments here, is on appeal to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
Photos: 2020 General Election in Pima County and Arizona
Ballot processing in Pima County
Ballot processing in Pima County
Ballot processing in Pima County
Ballot processing in Pima County
Ballot processing in PIma County
Ballot processing in PIma County
Ballot processing in PIma County
Ballot processing in PIma County
Ballot processing, Pima County
Ballot processing, Pima County
Ballot processing, Pima County
Election Day, Pima County and Arizona, 2020
Election Day, Pima County and Arizona, 2020
Election Day, Pima County and Arizona, 2020
Election Day, Pima County and Arizona, 2020
Election 2020 Senate Kelly
Election 2020 Senate Kelly
Election Day, Pima County and Arizona, 2020
Election Day, Pima County and Arizona, 2020
Election Day, Pima County and Arizona, 2020
Election Day, Pima County and Arizona, 2020
Election Day, Pima County and Arizona, 2020
Election Day, Pima County and Arizona, 2020
Election Day, Pima County and Arizona, 2020
Election Day, Pima County and Arizona, 2020
Election Day, Pima County and Arizona, 2020
Election 2020 Arizona Voting
Election 2020 Arizona Voting
Election 2020 Arizona Voting
Election Day, Pima County and Arizona, 2020
Election Day, Pima County and Arizona, 2020
Election Day, Pima County and Arizona, 2020
Election Day, Pima County and Arizona, 2020
Election 2020 Arizona Voting
Election 2020 Arizona Voting
Election Day, Pima County and Arizona, 2020
Election Day, Pima County and Arizona, 2020
Election Day, Pima County and Arizona, 2020
Election Day, Pima County and Arizona, 2020
Election 2020 Arizona Voting
Election 2020 Arizona Voting
Election 2020 Arizona Voting
Election Day, Pima County and Arizona, 2020
Election Day, Pima County and Arizona, 2020
Election Day, Pima County and Arizona, 2020
Election Day, Pima County and Arizona, 2020
Election Day, Pima County and Arizona, 2020
Election Day, Pima County and Arizona, 2020
Election Day, Pima County and Arizona, 2020
Election Day, Pima County and Arizona, 2020
Election 2020 Arizona Voting
Election 2020 Arizona Voting
Election 2020 Arizona Voting
Election 2020 Arizona Voting
Election 2020 Arizona Voting
Election Day, Pima County and Arizona, 2020
Election Day, Pima County and Arizona, 2020
Election Day, Pima County and Arizona, 2020
Election Day, Pima County and Arizona, 2020
Judge throws out lawsuit, finds no fraud or misconduct in Arizona election
PHOENIX — A judge tossed out a bid by the head of the Arizona Republican Party to void the election results that awarded the state’s 11 electoral votes to Democrat Joe Biden.
The two days of testimony produced in the case brought by GOP Chairwoman Kelli Ward produced no evidence of fraud or misconduct in how the vote was conducted in Maricopa County, said Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Randall Warner in his Friday ruling.
Warner acknowledged that there were some human errors made when ballots that could not be read by machines due to marks or other problems were duplicated by hand.
But he said that a random sample of those duplicated ballots showed an accuracy rate of 99.45%.
Warner said there was no evidence that the error rate, even if extrapolated to all the 27,869 duplicated ballots, would change the fact that Biden beat President Trump.
The judge also threw out charges that there were illegal votes based on claims that the signatures on the envelopes containing early ballots were not properly compared with those already on file.
He pointed out that a forensic document examiner hired by Ward’s attorney reviewed 100 of those envelopes.
And at best, Warner said, that examiner found six signatures to be “inconclusive,” meaning she could not testify that they were a match to the signature on file.
But the judge said this witness found no signs of forgery.
Finally, Warner said, there was no evidence that the vote count was erroneous. So he issued an order confirming the Arizona election, which Biden won with a 10,457-vote edge over Trump.
Federal court case remains to be heard
Friday’s ruling, however, is not the last word.
Ward, in anticipation of the case going against her, already had announced she plans to seek review by the Arizona Supreme Court.
And a separate lawsuit is playing out in federal court, which includes some of the same claims made here along with allegations of fraud and conspiracy.
That case, set for a hearing Tuesday, also seeks to void the results of the presidential contest.
It includes allegations that the Dominion Software voting equipment used by Maricopa County is unreliable and was programmed to register more votes for Biden than he actually got.
Legislative leaders call for audit but not to change election results
Along the same lines, Senate President Karen Fann and House Speaker Rusty Bowers on Friday called for an independent audit of the software and equipment used by Maricopa County in the just-completed election.
“There have been questions,” Fann said.
But she told Capitol Media Services it is not their intent to use whatever is found to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 election.
In fact, she said nothing in the Republican legislative leaders’ request for the inquiry alleges there are any “irregularities” in the way the election was conducted.
“At the very least, the confidence in our electoral system has been shaken because of a lot of claims and allegations,” Fann said. “So our No. 1 goal is to restore the confidence of our voters.”
Bowers specifically rejected calls by the Trump legal team that the Legislature come into session to void the election results, which were formally certified on Monday.
“The rule of law forbids us to do that,” he said.
In fact, Bowers pointed out, it was the Republican-controlled Legislature that enacted a law three years ago specifically requiring the state’s electors “to cast their votes for the candidates who received the most votes in the official statewide canvass.”
He said that was done because Hillary Clinton had won the popular vote nationwide in 2016 and some lawmakers feared that electors would refuse to cast the state’s 11 electoral votes for Trump, who won Arizona’s race that year.
“As a conservative Republican, I don’t like the results of the presidential election,” Bowers said in a prepared statement. “But I cannot and will not entertain a suggestion that we violate current law to change the outcome of a certified election.”
Photos of the 2020 General Election voting, election night and ballot processing in Pima County, Maricopa County and throughout Arizona.