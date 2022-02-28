Arizona Republican Party seeks end to early voting in state

Kolodin cites several constitutional provisions he said back up his contention.

For example, he told the justices, the section about the right of voters to create their own laws or second-guess those approved by the legislature requires the secretary of state to put them on the ballot "in such a manner that the electors may express at the polls" their approval or disapproval.

"The ordinary meaning of 'polls' is one of the places where the votes are cast at an election," Kolodin said.

"Mail-in voting does not occur at a specific places designated by county boards (of supervisors) or a place with sufficient number of voting booths," he said. "Because no-excuse mail-in voting is not exercised at the polls, it is unconstitutional."

And Kolodin said there's a good reason the Arizona Constitution requires people to cast their votes at polling places, alone, and in secret.

"Mail-in ballots, by their very nature, cannot be made entirely secret or free from coercion," he said. "If bad actors wish to pay for votes or coerce electors to vote a certain way, there is nothing to stop them from standing over electors as they complete their ballots."