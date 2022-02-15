Arizona Senate approves abortion restrictions that are currently unconstitutional

PHOENIX — The Republican-led state Senate voted Tuesday to approve new restrictions on abortion that are, at least for now, unconstitutional.

Senate Bill 1164 would make it a crime for doctors to abort a fetus after the 15th week of pregnancy. Violators could end up in state prison for a year and lose their medical licenses.

The party-line voice vote occurred after Sen. Raquel Teran, D-Phoenix, pointed out that there are no exceptions even in cases of rape or incest.

Sen. Nancy Barto, R-Phoenix, sponsor of the measure, said she sees no problem with that. "The baby inside of a woman is a separate life and needs to be protected,'' she said. "All life is sacred.''

Sen. Martin Quezada, D-Glendale, cited a series of court rulings, going all the way back to the 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, which say states cannot preclude abortions before a fetus is considered viable. That generally occurs in the area of about 22 to 24 weeks.

Barto, however, is counting on the U.S. Supreme Court using the challenge to a Mississippi law to overturn those precedents. That would leave the question of which abortions are legal up to individual states.