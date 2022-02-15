 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona Senate approves abortion restrictions that are currently unconstitutional
Sen. Nancy Barto, R-Phoenix, is sponsoring the bill to make it a felony for a doctor to abort a fetus beyond the 15th week of pregnancy except in cases of "medical emergency.''

 Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services, 2020

PHOENIX — The Republican-led state Senate voted Tuesday to approve new restrictions on abortion that are, at least for now, unconstitutional.

Senate Bill 1164 would make it a crime for doctors to abort a fetus after the 15th week of pregnancy. Violators could end up in state prison for a year and lose their medical licenses.

The party-line voice vote occurred after Sen. Raquel Teran, D-Phoenix, pointed out that there are no exceptions even in cases of rape or incest. 

Sen. Nancy Barto, R-Phoenix, sponsor of the measure, said she sees no problem with that. "The baby inside of a woman is a separate life and needs to be protected,'' she said. "All life is sacred.''

Sen. Martin Quezada, D-Glendale, cited a series of court rulings, going all the way back to the 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, which say states cannot preclude abortions before a fetus is considered viable. That generally occurs in the area of about 22 to 24 weeks.

Barto, however, is counting on the U.S. Supreme Court using the challenge to a Mississippi law to overturn those precedents. That would leave the question of which abortions are legal up to individual states.

If nothing else, she said, the justices could simply uphold the Mississippi law which, like her legislation, sets the limit at 15 weeks.

A ruling in that case is expected in June. This measure makes Arizona ready to enforce that law if and when that decision is made, Barto said.

But Quezada said the Senate, in counting on that ruling — and moving ahead now — is simply courting a lawsuit against the state.

There is some precedent for what he is saying. Federal courts have struck down prior bids by Arizona lawmakers to curb abortion rights, including a 20-week ban approved a decade ago.

