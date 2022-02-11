Arizona Senate committee approves another list of changes in election laws

PHOENIX — Republican lawmakers on a Senate panel approved a series of changes in election laws Thursday as some continue to insist, despite lack of evidence, that election fraud occurred in 2020.

The Government Committee voted to:

• All but eliminate the use of drop boxes that allow people to deposit their already filled-out early ballots in special receptacles, often located outside of polling locations or county offices.

• Increase the number of precincts where random hand counts of ballots have to be conducted to compare with the machine tally.

• Require those machine counts to be conducted at each of the precincts rather than have ballots taken to county election offices.

• Require more frequent checks by election officials with the U.S. Post Office to see whether people have moved.

• Give designated election observers more access to watch the process of steps such as opening up early ballot envelopes.

• Mandate that records of felony convictions, which disqualify people from voting, be sent regularly to county recorders.