Arizona Senate OKs changing vehicle license tax formula

That Edmunds report found that a whopping 82.2% of all new vehicle purchases nationwide in January were above MSRP, compared with just 2.8% a year earlier and 0.3% at the same time in 2020.

At the top of that list was Cadillac, which had an average markup of $4,048, followed by Land Rover at $2,655 and Kia, whose buyers paid an average of $2,289 over the sticker.

So, to deal with that, Ugenti-Rita tacked on an amendment when the measure came up for debate on Thursday. Her measure now says the tax would be based on the actual sales price or the MSRP, "whichever is less.''

"This makes it either/or, which protects in a situation like right now where there's more instances of people paying more, above MSRP,'' she said. But Ugenti-Rita said she believes that's just a temporary situation.

"When the economy hopefully settles out and corrects, and people get back to haggling for car prices and pay much less than the inflated amount, their tax will be based off of what they actually paid,'' she said. "And that's fair.''

There is a cost to all this to the state, and not just in the reduced VLT collection.