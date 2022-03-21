Arizona Senate panel votes to require all ballots be hand counted

PHOENIX — A Senate panel voted late Monday to require all ballots be counted by hand, despite the concession by one Republican who supported it that it just can't be done.

The action by the Government Committee came after various people testified about what they contend was fraud in the 2020 election when the official tally showed more Arizonans voted for Joe Biden than Donald Trump. Many Republicans have refused to accept the results despite the fact that various claims of irregularities have either been debunked outright or failed to gather corroborating evidence.

House Bill 2289 is a grab-bag of proposed changes to election laws, but there are two key provisions.

One would eliminate the opportunity of most Arizonans to cast early ballots, despite the fact that nearly 90% of those who voted in 2020 used that option. Instead, that right would be reserved for those who are in hospitals, nursing homes and those who would be out of state on Election Day.