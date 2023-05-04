PHOENIX — The Arizona Supreme Court says attorneys for failed gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake lied repeatedly in claiming she is entitled to a new election, and is fining them $2,000.

In an order Thursday, Chief Justice Robert Brutinel said there was no factual basis for Lake's attorneys to claim in court it was "undisputed'' that 35,563 unaccounted for ballots were added to the total in Maricopa County.

Brutinel said Lake's side repeated the "false assertions'' in multiple legal filings.

The high court upheld most of lower court rulings that there was no basis for Republican Lake's challenge of her November election loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs in the governor's race.

But Brutinel noted the justices did agree with her on one point, saying she should have been able to present evidence that Maricopa County did not follow its own procedures when verifying signatures on early ballots.

Thursday's order formally sends the case back to Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson to now consider that claim.