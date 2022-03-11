Arizona's top election official urges court to reject GOP lawsuit against early voting

"The ordinary meaning of 'polls' is one of the places where the votes are cast at an election," Kolodin contends.

Desai, however, called that a "tortured interpretation of the Arizona Constitution."

She said there is only one section of the Constitution that deals with the method of voting. And it says "all elections by the people shall be by ballot, or by such other method as may be prescribed by law, provided that secrecy in voting shall be preserved."

"This language is clear," Desai wrote. "It ensures the right to a secret ballot but leaves the precise methods of voting to the legislature."

And the Legislature, she said, has decided it is within its powers.

She noted that lawmakers adopted mail-in voting statutes just years after the Constitution was adopted. In subsequent years, legislators agreed to permit early voting by those who were ill or would be out of their precinct on Election Day.

And in 1991 the Legislature approved the current system that allows anyone to request an early ballot without having to provide an excuse.