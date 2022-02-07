Arizona's top prosecutor: Gov. Ducey can use war powers to fight border 'invasion'

"The number of people and drugs we have seen come across our border this year is unprecedented," he said, saying even Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas admitted the situation is the worst it has been in more than two decades.

"This administration needs to be held accountable," Karamargin said. But he took a swat at Brnovich for not acknowledging what the governor already is doing.

"For Attorney General Brnovich to imply the Guard is not on our border does them a serious disservice and shows that he fails to appreciate the commitment these men and women have to protecting Arizona," Karamargin said.

At the heart of the opinion are two provisions of the U.S. Constitution.

One obligates the federal government to protect states from invasion. The other allows states to act on their own when invaded.

Brnovich acknowledged that courts have blocked states from using this second section to act on their own to protect themselves solely from an invasion by people crossing the border illegally. But the attorney general said what's at issue here is different.