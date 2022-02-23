Ballot drop boxes in Arizona could soon have camera surveillance

PHOENIX — Claiming their use is ripe for fraud, Republicans on a Senate panel voted Tuesday to require new security measures on drop boxes now available for people to deposit their early ballots.

The 6-4 party-line vote by the Appropriations Committee on SB 1571 came amid claims by Sen. Kelly Townsend, R-Apache Junction, that the boxes make it too easy for people to anonymously stuff with ballots, even though "ballot harvesting" already is a crime. So what's in the measure is a requirement that each and every box have a functioning camera or video recorder to take images of each person depositing a ballot.

And those photos would be linked to which ballots are deposited.

It also would be programmed to not accept more than seven ballots from any one person, a provision Townsend said also would help deter ballot harvesting.

There is no specific reason for that limit. But the ballot harvesting ban approved by lawmakers in 2016 — upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court — does allow individuals to handle not only their own voted ballots but also those of family members and those living in the same household.