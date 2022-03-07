Bid falls short to give Arizona attorney general more power to investigate elections

“The state attorney general doesn’t have any authority over federally elected officials,’’ Boyer said, calling the proposal a”massive power shift.’’

There are other problems with the measure, he added. Boyer pointed out it would give the attorney general the power to write “investigative demands’’ — essentially administrative subpoenas — to any person in regards to any investigation of violation of election laws. It also would permit the attorney general to issue court-enforceable subpoenas to people outside of Arizona.

And it would permit the AG to examine people under oath, inspect, study or copy “any account, book computer, document, minutes, paper, recording or record.’’

“The language is broad enough to loop in anybody they want, with no probable cause requirements,’’ Boyer said.

Also, when SB 1475 first came to the Senate floor for debate, Townsend expanded its scope, a move that would have given every county attorney the same powers.

Brnovich is running for U.S. Senate. A spokeswoman for his office sought to put some distance between him and the legislation, despite what Townsend said was its authorship.