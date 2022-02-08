Coalition starts initiative drive to overturn restrictions on voting in Arizona

"We vote for who wins," Edman said. "Our Legislature doesn't get to go and change it for us after the fact."

The initiative includes another significant curb on legislative powers.

It would prevent lawmakers from handing over ballots and election equipment "to unqualified sort of Cyber Ninjas-type folks" who "just breed distrust and misinformation using our public dollars to do it," said Edman, referring to the firm the Senate president hired to conduct a review of the 2020 election.

Uphill task

The coalition has just five months to gather 237,645 valid signatures to put the measure on the November ballot. And, given the possibility of signatures being disqualified — initiative opponents have used legal procedures to keep certain prior measures off the ballot — Edman said a lot more names will need to be gathered by the July 7 deadline.

"We're doing our best to be prepared for them," he said. "But the best answer is to get as many signatures as possible."

Competing measure

If the proposal makes the ballot, voters could be confronted with two very different approaches to election laws.