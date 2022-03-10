Court won't order AHCCCS to immediately pay for gender reassignment surgery

"In general, mandatory injunctions are not granted unless extreme or very serious damage will result and are not issued in doubtful cases or where the injury complained of is capable of compensation in damages,'' the judge wrote. She said Doe has shown no irreparable harm if he is forced to wait for the case, first filed in 2020, to make its way through the courts.

Two experts for Doe testified the top surgery is safe and effective, even for adolescents, and has been approved by various organizations including the World Professional Association for Transgender Health. But Callahan noted that AHCCCS had its own competing expert witnesses who questioned the safety and effectiveness of the procedure for treating gender dysphoria.

Then, Callahan said, there were questions about whether the dysphoria is permanent.

"There are indications in the record and in the amici briefs filed in this appeal that some individuals who present as transgender during adolescence revert to their natal gender later on, regardless of whether they have had top surgery,'' she said.

She said there is also the question of age.