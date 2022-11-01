Deal possible in Arizona ballot box monitoring case

PHOENIX — A group monitoring drop boxes in Arizona has tentatively agreed to some constraints on the activities of its members.

Under terms of the proposed restraining order filed in federal court, members and volunteers of Clean Elections USA would agree not to intentionally enter within 75 feet of a ballot drop box or the entrance to a building where a drop box is located.

They also would be barred from intentionally following those delivering their ballots even if they are not within 75 feet. And they could not speak or yell at those returning their ballots unless spoken to or yelled at first.

The agreement also would preclude those associated with the group from openly carrying firearms within 250 feet of a drop box or wearing body armor within that same perimeter. But it specifies that would not apply if they "accidentally and unknowingly reveal a concealed firearm or concealed body armor."

It also would require Melody Jennings, the founder of Clean Elections USA, to post something on her social media account that her prior statements saying it is illegal for anyone to deposit multiple ballots is "incomplete." Instead, she would clarify that Arizona law does permit individuals to handle not only their own voted ballot but also those of family members, those in the same household and those for whom someone is a caregiver.

But the agreement, if finalized, doesn't end the litigation.

Alexander Kolodin, one of the lawyers for Clean Elections USA, told U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi that a proposed prohibition on videotaping anyone near a drop box — even if those with the cameras remain outside that 75-foot limit — is unacceptable. And Kolodin said that Jennings won't agree to put her members at risk of violating a court order if they provide would-be voters with what challengers say is false information about election laws.

That leaves the issue up to Liburdi who on Tuesday heard testimony from a man who said he and his wife felt threatened when they deposited their ballots at drop boxes. Attorneys for the League of Women Voters sought to get that on the record in their bid to get the judge to restrain other actions by Clean Elections USA, like taking videos at the boxes.

What makes that important is Liburdi last week rejected a similar request for an injunction in an earlier lawsuit. And at least part of the reason the judge cited is that there was no evidence presented that anyone seeking to deposit a ballot in a drop box actually had been threatened.

The 51-year-old Mesa resident whose identity was shielded from those in court told of being approached within 30 feet as he and his wife went to a drop box at the Maricopa County Juvenile Court Center.

"My wife was terrified," he said. And he said he felt he was being bullied.

The man also said he purposely drove backward away from the box so those monitoring the site could not get a shot of the license plate of his wife's car, which he was driving.

Jennings later went on Steve Bannon's War Room podcast, showing video of him and the incident and saying "this is the guy," implying he was a "mule" depositing more ballots into drop boxes than allowed by law.

Under cross examination by Veronica Lucero, another attorney for Jennings and Clean Elections USA, the witness acknowledged he did not know whether those involved in the incident actually belonged to that organization. But attorneys for the League introduced a social media post by Jennings with a picture of the incident suggesting that he was acting illegally along with a message, "I need people there tonight to help my people, lots of you."

The issue of whether Clean Elections USA should be precluded from posting photos and videos of those who use drop boxes is one of the areas of disagreement that remains.

Potentially more tricky is the bid by attorneys for the League to block box watchers from taking videos in the first place, even if they are standing outside that 75-foot limit.

Kolodin told the judge there's no basis for that. And he also said that such a court order limiting what his clients could do ignores what everyone else already does — including TV news crews.

"We gave three examples, and there are many more, of media stories that have photography of what's happening within 75 feet of the drop boxes, including what's happening right at the drop boxes along with voter faces visible, along with voter vehicles visible," he said. Kolodin said reporters used that video to provide commentary on what was happening at those sites.