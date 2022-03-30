Ducey signs law tightening citizenship proof requirements to vote

PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation to tighten up voter registration requirements in a way that may or may not be legal.

The measure, House Bill 2492, requires anyone who wants to vote for president to first submit proof of citizenship. The measure, crafted by Rep. Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek, is aimed at individuals who have registered to vote using a form prepared by the federal Election Assistance Commission.

That form requires only that people avow they are citizens. But they are permitted to vote only in federal elections, meaning the presidential and congressional races.

Hoffman contends the state can impose the new requirement despite a 2013 ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court that struck down efforts by the state to impose similar requirements.

"Election integrity means counting every lawful vote and prohibiting any attempt to illegally cast a vote,'' Ducey said in a letter to Secretary of State Katie Hobbs in sending the measure to her. "HB 2492 is a balanced approach that honors Arizona's history of making voting accessible without sacrificing security in our elections.''