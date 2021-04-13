Flush with cash, Arizona lawmakers contemplate a flat tax

Leaving aside the policy question of whether the revenue should be invested in education and infrastructure, Bolding said the more important question is whether it's equitable. And that, he said, needs to be part of a public — and transparent — discussion, rather than something that likely will be formally rolled out just 24 hours before it is voted on.

Rep. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills, said he doesn't see an issue.

"A single rate is fair to everybody," he said. "Rich people pay more than poor people with a single rate, just not as much as with a so-called progressive rate."

Sen. J.D. Mesnard, R-Chandler, long a proponent of a flat rate, said what's being discussed isn't a true "flat tax."

"If it's a true flat tax, then it starts from the first dollar earned," he said. "There's no exemptions or deductions, there's no write-offs.

But Mesnard pointed out that Arizona has a whole list of deductions and exemptions from income, both on a per-person basis in the household as well as additional exemptions for those over 65 and the blind.