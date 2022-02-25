For now, judge won't block Brnovich from investigating Hobbs over petition site

However, the E-Qual system accepts signatures only of people who live within a candidate's district.

Hobbs said it cannot accommodate two different sets of maps. So she wants to take it down to allow counties to update their data to ensure people are signing only those petitions to which they are legally entitled.

Her plans would keep the system offline through the April 4 filing deadline. That becomes an issue for candidates who were hoping to finish the signature-gathering process online, though they remain free to continue with pen-and-paper efforts.

In the letter to Hobbs, a Brnovich aide cited statutes that say she must maintain the E-Qual system, with no exceptions. That's where Hobbs was told failure to do so is at least a Class 3 misdemeanor, with up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine, and possibly a Class 6 felony which carries a year in state prison.

Hobbs' response was to to file suit, characterizing the letter as "threatening'' her with "unprecedented civil and criminal enforcement actions'' for performing necessary maintenance on the system, and asking Sinclair to intercede. The judge, however, said the fact that Hobbs has not yet shut down E-Qual and Brnovich has not brought action against her leaves nothing to be decided.