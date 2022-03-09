GOP lawmakers advance bill making abortion after 15 weeks a felony for doctors

“What about the emergency of somebody suddenly losing their job and their health insurance?” she said. “Maybe they’re the only ones who can provide that income.”

Barto said she considers allowing women to have an abortion at up to 15 weeks a generous exception itself. “If it were up to me, I think we would honor the life of a child born at conception,” she said.

Blackman said he sees it as a constitutional issue. He said that, at 15 weeks, any baby conceived by parents who are U.S. citizens falls under the same 14th Amendment equal protection rights.

“This person, in the womb, is an American citizen and is afforded the same constitutional rights as the person carrying the baby for protections under the law,” Blackman said.

Dr. Atsuko Koyama, who does pediatric emergency care as well as provide abortions, said the measure, if approved and allowed by the U.S. Supreme Court to take effect, will have a disproportionate impact.

She called it “a ban on abortion for women who don’t have the ability to travel out of state, take time off work, find child care, or access abortion care early in their pregnancy.”