GOP lawmakers advance bill making abortions after 15 weeks a felony for doctors

But Rep. Quang Nguyen, R-Prescott Valley, called that irrelevant. "Do we have to wait until a fetus feels pain so that we can justify not killing him or her?" he asked.

Rep. Melody Hernandez, D-Tempe, pointed out that the measure contains no exception in cases of rape or incest.

Barto said that was by design. "All life deserves protection," she said.

The bill does contain an exception for a "medical emergency." But that would only be in cases where it is necessary to avert the woman's death or when a delay "will create serious risk of substantial and irreversible impairment of a major bodily function."

Hernandez, who is a paramedic, said that is far too narrow.

For example, she said pregnant women can develop preeclampsia, which manifests itself with high blood pressure and signs of damage to other organs.

Hernandez has said she had an abortion three years ago after a rape. She said there are other types of emergencies that should also be exceptions to the ban, such as a domestic violence situation where a woman chooses to terminate a pregnancy as a way of protecting herself.