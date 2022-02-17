GOP-led Arizona Senate approves huge expansion of school voucher program

Sen. Sally Ann Gonzales, D-Tucson, said that ignores the fact that many students who come from poor families won’t be able to take advantage of the $7,000 vouchers, and not just because the tuition at many private schools is higher than that. Gonzales said those in rural areas simply don’t have the option of a nearby private school.

Then there’s the transportation issue.

“This doesn’t work for families that are working two jobs, sometimes three jobs, just to keep food on the table and a roof over their families’ head,” Gonzales said, referring to parents who lack the time to drive a child to a private or parochial school.

“They can’t just hop on a city bus,” added Sen. Martin Quezada, D-Glendale.

There’s also the fact that private schools need not take all applicants.

“Eligibility does not equate to the ability to use it,” Quezada said. The “choice” in this program is not for parents but for the schools that get to pick and choose who to admit, he said.

“It’s not our ELL students,” he said, meaning students who need additional instruction to learn English.