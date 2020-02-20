Gov. Ducey dumps new push to ban "sanctuary cities" in Arizona

It was precisely that point that caused at least part of the opposition to revisiting the whole issue. It was likely to result in a high-profile and months'-long fight ahead of the November election.

There also was the possibility of a repeat of what became a public relations nightmare of sorts for the state after enactment of the SB1070.

"For 10 years there's been peace and tranquility," immigration rights activist Sal Reza told Capitol Media Services on Thursday. "Then they go to put a ballot measure that's going to divide the state."

He raised the possibility of calling for a boycott of the state if the measure moved ahead.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

There were parallels between the 2010 law and the new effort Ducey unveiled in his State of the State speech.

The 2010 law requires police, when possible, to ask people their immigration status when they have been stopped for some other reason. It also forbids local communities from blocking their agencies and employees from refusing to work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Ducey wanted to ask voters to take that second point, which already is law, and enshrine it into the Arizona Constitution. He said that's necessary to preclude future votes like the one in Tucson.