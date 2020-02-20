Gov. Ducey dumps new push to ban "sanctuary cities" in Arizona

PHOENIX - Gov. Doug Ducey has pulled the plug on his demand for a public vote for a constitutional ban on "sanctuary cities" in Arizona.
The decision Thursday night came after rising opposition and threats of a boycott.
Hours earlier, the governor faced a series of questions from reporters about the potential fallout for the state for pursuing a law many likened to SB1070, a divisive anti-immigration law that resulted in protests and a boycott of the state a decade ago.
It also appears that the measure might not have the votes in the House, where Republicans hold a 31-29 edge: Rep. Tony Rivero, R-Peoria, has balked at voting on the plan without a more comprehensive answer to the issues of immigration.
The decision not to proceed was made in consultation with both the Republican legislative leadership as well as Rep. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, who Ducey had tapped in his State of the State speech last month to sponsor the proposal, said Patrick Ptak, Ducey's press aide.
But Ptak said that his boss remains convinced that the proposal does need to be part of the Arizona Constitution to preclude the kind of vote that occurred last fall in Tucson where residents considered — and rejected — a proposal to limit the cooperation of the city with federal immigration officials.
And House GOP spokesman Andrew Wilder said that, even without the new proposal, HCR 2036, sanctuary cities remain illegal in Arizona. That's because of SB 1070, the 2010 law aimed at illegal immigration. A House hearing on the new proposal was set for Friday.
It was precisely that point that caused at least part of the opposition to revisiting the whole issue. It was likely to result in a high-profile and months'-long fight ahead of the November election.
There also was the possibility of a repeat of what became a public relations nightmare of sorts for the state after enactment of the SB1070.
"For 10 years there's been peace and tranquility," immigration rights activist Sal Reza told Capitol Media Services on Thursday. "Then they go to put a ballot measure that's going to divide the state."
He raised the possibility of calling for a boycott of the state if the measure moved ahead.
There were parallels between the 2010 law and the new effort Ducey unveiled in his State of the State speech.
The 2010 law requires police, when possible, to ask people their immigration status when they have been stopped for some other reason. It also forbids local communities from blocking their agencies and employees from refusing to work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Ducey wanted to ask voters to take that second point, which already is law, and enshrine it into the Arizona Constitution. He said that's necessary to preclude future votes like the one in Tucson.
"We don't want sanctuary cities in Arizona," the governor said earlier Thursday. "We're not going to import bad ideas from California," a reference to the fact that some communities there have adopted such policies.
In defending his plan earlier Thursday, Ducey brushed aside any comparisons with the 2010 law.
"You're living in the past," he said.
Ducey's decision might have been helped along by questions of whether he would get the backing of the business community.
It was only after the 2010 law was approved — and the state was hit with boycotts and lost visitors and conventions — that Glenn Hamer, president of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry eventually came to the conclusion his organization should have taken a more active position in opposition to the 2010 law.
On Thursday, before Ducey's decision was announced, Hamer expressed concerns.
"There is obviously a reaction here that has obviously attracted the attention of a number of prominent groups that we work with and have a lot of respect for," he told Capitol Media Services. And Hamer said that, given the state's history, "I would say it's fair to say we need to be extra, extra careful."
Ducey, in speaking to reporters earlier in the day, said he did not see his measure as having potential harm to the state.
"I think what would hurt the state's reputation is sanctuary cities, which people have tried to put on the ballot," he said.
"The state's reputation is just fine," Ducey continued. "We got people moving here by the hundreds every day."