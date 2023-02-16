PHOENIX — Following up on her promise, Gov. Katie Hobbs on Thursday vetoed the $15.1 billion basic budget plan sent to her by the Republican controlled Legislature.

And the veto — actually 13 in all given how the budget is prepared — portend more to come.

In a letter to legislative leaders explaining her action, Hobbs said the $17.1 billion proposal she made last month would make "meaningful progress" on issues like addressing the housing crisis, making colleges more affordable, putting more money back in the pockets of working families and investing in public education.

"Unfortunately, despite my call to take on these difficult choice and protect our state's future, the budget approved by a slim, partisan majority in the Legislature takes another path," the governor wrote. Hobbs said she was not willing to sign the plan, but that it can open the door for a bipartisan discussion of a spending plan for the state.

House Majority Leader Leo Biasiucci, R-Lake Havasu City, rejected the governor's contention that what lawmakers sent to her is not a bipartisan budget. He noted that it is the same budget — with inflation adjustments — that Democrats voted last year to approve for the current fiscal year.

That's not entirely true.

What was approved last year also includes expansion of the voucher program so that any student can attend private or parochial schools using public funds. That was enacted outside the budget on a partisan vote.

And the governor's proposed budget also recognizes that the state currently has a surplus — estimated at $1.3 billion — that Hobbs says she wants used for things like a tax credit for low income parents and eliminating the state sales tax on diapers and feminine hygiene products.

Biasiucci, however, said that enacting the GOP-offered budget would ensure that schools would be kept open, law enforcement paid, healthcare continued and the state's southern border protected if there is no deal by June 30.

"Instead, she wants $40 million for illegal immigrants to attend universities," he said.

That refers to Hobbs' plan to create a scholarship for "dreamers," those brought here illegally as children, who are ineligible for other federal and state aid.

And the governor defended the plan, saying it is in line with voter approval last fall of a ballot measure to allow these students to pay the same in-state tuition as other Arizona residents.