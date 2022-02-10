'Gruesome' declawing of cats would be banned under proposed Ariz. law

PHOENIX — A House committee voted to make routine declawing of cats illegal in Arizona after its chairman called the procedure “gruesome and unnecessary.”

The 10-3 vote Wednesday came after the testimony of several veterinarians who also told the Government and Elections Committee the practice is unnecessary.

More to the point, they provided some graphic detail that this is more than removing a nail. Instead, they noted, it involves amputating part of each of the fingers on a cat’s paws.

The majority of lawmakers on the committee said they were unconvinced by claims that sometimes it is in the interest of the cat — and an owner’s ability to keep that cat — to allow the procedure.

The proposal, House Bill 2224, written by Rep. Amish Shah, D-Phoenix, now requires a vote of the full House.

It is being advanced by some animal rights groups.

Dr. Steve Hansen, president of the Arizona Humane Society and a veterinarian, said when he first graduated from medical school, he declawed cats when asked to by owners. But he told lawmakers that was before he got to see the effect it had on the animals.