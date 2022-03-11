Judge blocks voter-approved surcharge on wealthy to fund Ariz. education

But they also said the measure needs to live within the limits of a 1980 voter-approved constitutional amendment that puts an aggregate spending cap on education. That figure is recalculated annually to account for inflation and growth.

More to the point, the justices said the tax cannot legally be imposed if the proceeds cannot be spent.

However, they said they could not immediately determine whether there is a way to collect the money and use it. That sent the case to Hannah.

Hannah acknowledged that the Legislature can waive the spending cap. In fact, he noted, that's what happened earlier this year when lawmakers voted to allow the money collected from Proposition 301, a 0.6-cent sales tax for education, to be used in classrooms this school year.

"That tax will remain in place, even as Proposition 208 is struck down," Hannah wrote.

He did concede it is unlikely the Legislature, at least as currently made up, would agree to waive the cap to spend money that Proposition 208 sought to raise.