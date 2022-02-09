Judge won't order resumption of border wall construction

The Republican attorney general filed the lawsuit last year against the Biden administration and on behalf of the state.

Lanza said the lawsuit is based on the theory that existing gaps in border wall are enticing migrants, who otherwise would remain in Mexico, to stream into Arizona. With that goes the assumption that if those gaps had been filled through continued construction of the wall, those migrants would have been deterred from crossing the border.

"There are two problems with this logic,'' Lanza wrote.

The first, he said, is that the Biden administration showed that the canceled projects in Arizona amount to no more than 18 miles. The judge said there are still areas of Arizona without a border barrier and those gaps would have remained even if the original project had been completed.

"The state does not argue otherwise,'' Lanza said.

"Thus, regardless of defendants' action or inaction, Arizona would have been left with an incomplete wall on its southern border filled with gaps,'' the judge wrote. "It is speculative that the less-incomplete version of the border wall the state wishes to compel defendants to build would necessarily deter migrants from entering Arizona.''