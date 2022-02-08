Lawsuit: Attorney general's threat to prosecute Hobbs is baseless, 'dangerous'

PHOENIX — Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is going to court to block Attorney General Mark Brnovich from taking action against her for temporarily taking an online candidate signature-gathering website offline for updating.

Brnovich is pursuing "unfounded and unprecedented enforcement action" against Hobbs, threatening her with criminal prosecution "for performing her duties as the state's chief elections officer," Hobbs' attorney, Roopali Desai, said in new legal filings.

The lawsuit asks a Maricopa County judge to block Brnovich from initiating any civil or criminal complaints against Hobbs.

Brnovich spokeswoman Katie Conner dismissed the lawsuit as a bid by Hobbs to "politicize every issue."

"She seems more concerned with avoiding the blame than fixing the problem," Conner said in a prepared statement.

The dispute is over the E-Qual system, first established in 2011, which allows candidates to get signatures they need for nomination online. Normally there are no major issues.

This year, however, the Independent Redistricting Commission drew new district lines for legislative and congressional candidates.