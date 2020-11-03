Mark Kelly 'confident' about lead over Martha McSally, stops short of declaring win

He went on to thank his wife, former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, his daughters and his twin brother and fellow astronaut, Scott Kelly. He also thanked campaign staff, volunteers, supporters and donors, before launching into a stump speech of sorts that lasted about 15 minutes.

If the early returns hold up, Kelly could join fellow Democrat Kyrsten Sinema in the Senate before the end of the year, under federal rules that call for a mid-term election winner to be seated as soon as the election results are certified in Arizona on Nov. 30.

McSally would have lost to both Arizona senators —- first to Sinema in 2018 and now to Kelly.

This would mark just the fourth time since statehood — and the first time since Barry Goldwater replaced Ernest McFarland in 1953 — that both of Arizona’s senators have been Democrats.

Kelly led McSally in the polls and in fundraising throughout the campaign, though neither candidate struggled to bring in donations.

Kelly and McSally consistently ranked among the nation’s top fundraisers, resulting in what easily ranks as the most expensive political campaign in Arizona history.