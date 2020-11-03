Mark Kelly 'confident' about lead over Martha McSally, stops short of declaring win

Arizona may be poised to send two Democrats to the U.S. Senate for the first time in 67 years, early results indicate.
Early returns Tuesday night showed former combat pilot and astronaut Mark Kelly with a sizable lead over incumbent Republican Sen. Martha McSally in the race to finish the final term of the late John McCain.
The closely watched and historically expensive Arizona race could decide which party controls the U.S. Senate.
Kelly and McSally are vying for the right to serve out McCain’s last term, which runs through January 2023.
Gov. Doug Ducey appointed McSally to the seat after McCain’s death in 2018.
At just before 10 p.m., with the final result still in question, Kelly addressed supporters at Hotel Congress in downtown Tucson, the same spot where he launched his campaign in February 2019.
It sounded like a victory speech, though he stopped just short of declaring victory.
“I’m confident that when the votes are counted we’re going to be successful in this mission,” Kelly said. “This is not about celebrating. This is about getting to work.”
He went on to thank his wife, former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, his daughters and his twin brother and fellow astronaut, Scott Kelly. He also thanked campaign staff, volunteers, supporters and donors, before launching into a stump speech of sorts that lasted about 15 minutes.
If the early returns hold up, Kelly could join fellow Democrat Kyrsten Sinema in the Senate before the end of the year, under federal rules that call for a mid-term election winner to be seated as soon as the election results are certified in Arizona on Nov. 30.
McSally would have lost to both Arizona senators —- first to Sinema in 2018 and now to Kelly.
This would mark just the fourth time since statehood — and the first time since Barry Goldwater replaced Ernest McFarland in 1953 — that both of Arizona’s senators have been Democrats.
Kelly led McSally in the polls and in fundraising throughout the campaign, though neither candidate struggled to bring in donations.
Kelly and McSally consistently ranked among the nation’s top fundraisers, resulting in what easily ranks as the most expensive political campaign in Arizona history.
The previous record holder was the McSally-Sinema race in 2018, which saw the two candidates combined to spend about $45 million.
This time around, McSally spent $47.6 million all by herself, while Kelly burned through an eye-popping $77.9 million, according to the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics.
Their combined total of $125.5 million was second highest in the nation behind the $164 million spent in South Carolina by Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison.
And that doesn’t even count the tens of millions of dollars in outside money that poured into Arizona, as partisan groups wrestled for majority control of the Senate.
Election Day, Pima County and Arizona, 2020
