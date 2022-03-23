New report finds no internet connection to 2020 election machines

But Bill Gates, who chairs the Republican-dominated Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, said he's seen enough.

"The unanimous conclusions of this expert panel should be a final stake in the heart of the Senate's so-called 'audit,' '' Gates said in a prepared statement. "Whenever impartial, independent, and competent people have examined the county's election practices, they have found no reason to doubt the integrity of those practices.''

Cyber Ninjas' own hand count of the 2.1 million Maricopa County ballots confirmed Biden did win, and by an even larger margin than the official tally.

But Rep. Mark Finchem, R-Oro Valley, said Shadegg's new report proves nothing about the accuracy of the results. "I've not seen the report myself,'' he told Capitol Media Services. "But if it is as you say, all that shows is there was no external internet connection.''

Finchem is campaigning for secretary of state on the platform that the election was rigged, the results should be decertified, and the state's 11 electoral votes should be withdrawn from President Biden.

He said it is "sophomoric'' to think the report from Shadegg ends the matter.