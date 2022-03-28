Panel strikes down plan to give Arizona lawmakers big raises

PHOENIX — State lawmakers will still have to depend on voters' good will, or lack thereof, to get more pay.
On an 8-5 vote Monday the House Appropriations Committee quashed a proposal by Sen. David Gowan, R-Sierra Vista, to create a system that would peg lawmakers' salary at 60% of what the governor is paid. That would move legislative pay next year from $24,000 to $57,000.
The measure would have replaced the current system of having a special commission study the issue and make recommendations that go on the ballot.
Gowan said it's frustrating that the last time voters approved a raise was in 1998. Since then, voters have rejected a series of proposals to take legislative pay to $30,000, $35,000 or $36,000.
He's also frustrated with what he said would be a salary of $11.54 an hour if the Legislature were a full-time position, especially now that the state minimum wage is at $12.80.
"This is obviously a different job than washing dishes, cooking burgers,'' he told colleagues, saying lawmakers are responsible for $15 billion in expenditures. "So to have dishwashers do this job would be incredible.''
Gowan said his measure would not have taken the public out of the picture entirely. The salary-setting formula would still have to be approved by voters in November.
But it also came as part of a larger take-it-or-leave-it package.
For voters to approve the change in salaries, they also would have to approve allowing lawmakers to serve for 12 consecutive years in either the House or Senate. Now, legislators are "termed out'' after eight years, though they are allowed to then run for the other chamber — and even back again, with no limits.
Senators' two-year terms would have changed to four-year terms.
That last provision raised questions for Sen. Kelli Butler, D-Paradise Valley.
She pointed out it would have been timed so that senators were always chosen in "mid-term'' elections, when there is not a presidential race. More to the point, Butler said Democratic turnout for mid-term elections is lower.
"So I'm wondering if that would put a little bit of a thumb on the scale to be making this change to four-year terms for the senators,'' she asked.
"And I see that members are laughing at that,'' Butler said. "So, that's either absurd or on the mark.''
The death of the package also means some proffered changes on lobbyist reporting also will not take effect. Most significantly, the package would have required lobbyists to disclose money they have spent on lawmakers within five days, not quarterly as now required.
Gowan did not explain why he did not offer that as a separate proposal but instead made it contingent on voter approval of a pay hike for lawmakers and longer terms.
Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has been reporting since 1970 and covering state politics and the Legislature since 1982. Follow him on Twitter at "@azcapmedia" or email azcapmedia@gmail.com.