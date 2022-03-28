Panel strikes down plan to give Arizona lawmakers big raises

But it also came as part of a larger take-it-or-leave-it package.

For voters to approve the change in salaries, they also would have to approve allowing lawmakers to serve for 12 consecutive years in either the House or Senate. Now, legislators are "termed out'' after eight years, though they are allowed to then run for the other chamber — and even back again, with no limits.

Senators' two-year terms would have changed to four-year terms.

That last provision raised questions for Sen. Kelli Butler, D-Paradise Valley.

She pointed out it would have been timed so that senators were always chosen in "mid-term'' elections, when there is not a presidential race. More to the point, Butler said Democratic turnout for mid-term elections is lower.

"So I'm wondering if that would put a little bit of a thumb on the scale to be making this change to four-year terms for the senators,'' she asked.

"And I see that members are laughing at that,'' Butler said. "So, that's either absurd or on the mark.''