Petitions to let Arizonans vote on tax-cut plan fall short of valid signatures, group argues

“Obviously, the internet is not a notary,” Langhofer said. “The notary confirms you are the person you say you are.”

But Desai told Cooper that once people have registered, even to circulate a petition in a prior year, there is no requirement to start from scratch each year.

Moreover, Desai said, “Plaintiffs don’t mention, not once, the constitutional right of referendum granted to the people of Arizona (under the constitution) as a backdrop to all of these statutes that have been passed regulating circulators and petition circulation.”

Consider, she said, the question of the lack of an apartment or hotel room number on the application to circulate petitions.

“It cannot be that that absence of number, that has no legitimate legislative purpose, and has no bearing on whether or not you can find them, invalidates every signature of every Arizona elector who signed a petition of that circulator,” she said.

Cooper set no date to issue a decision. But she acknowledged that whatever she rules is likely to be appealed to the Arizona Supreme Court.