Plans advance for new Arizona unit to investigate police use of force

What would be covered is any discharge of a firearm by a police officer in an encounter, regardless of whether that resulted in death or injury to anyone. It also would include any intended use of deadly force that resulted in death or serious injury to someone else, whether the officer was on- or off-duty.

Bowers said there was a buy-in to the idea by all agencies involved.

"They all want to have citizen confidence in what they do,'' he said. "It reaffirms public trust in law enforcement across the state.''

But Sen. Raquel Teran, D-Phoenix, said she got a list of concerns and objections from the William E. Morris Institute for Justice, a nonprofit public interest law firm that provides legal representation and legislative advocacy on behalf of low-income Arizonans.

For example, she said, the institute wants to be sure community members have an avenue for "meaningful independent review'' of instances where police use force.

Bowers, for his part, said nothing in the legislation precludes communities from establishing their own civilian review boards. Nor does it bar them doing their own investigations.

But this, he said, is separate.