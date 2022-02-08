Proposal would vastly expand eligibility for school vouchers in Arizona

Drew Anderson, pastor of Legacy Christian Center Church in South Phoenix, said the financial aspects of students trapped in public schools must be put in perspective.

"There were slave owners that didn't want to let go of their slaves because at that time they were financially into those Black bodies,'' he told lawmakers. "Well, here we are in 2022 and we have school districts that don't want to let those Black bodies go because there's money attached to those Black bodies.''

Anderson brushed aside questions about the lack of accountability in the use of the public funds, as there is no requirement for students in these programs to take the same achievement tests as students in public schools. He said the only thing that counts is that students are graduating from high school and, for many, getting the opportunity to go on to college.

Ron Johnson, who lobbies on behalf of the state's three Catholic bishops, also spoke in support, speaking of the 23 Catholic schools in the Tucson diocese and 35 in the Phoenix diocese.

"This will help many more children attend the school that best addresses their needs,'' he said.