Robson leads Lake in early GOP race for governor; Hobbs wins Dem primary

PHOENIX — A close race appears to be playing out for the Republican gubernatorial nomination, with Karrin Taylor Robson ahead of Kari Lake in results from Arizonans who voted early by mail.

Unofficial early returns showed the former member of the state Board of Regents running about 9 points ahead of the former Fox affiliate news anchor.

The initial numbers are based on the first counting of an estimated 986,000 people who voted early by mail statewide and whose ballots already were tabulated, about two thirds of those in Maricopa County.

What comes next are the people who went to the polls are Tuesday, estimated at about 106,000 in Maricopa County alone.

Those later-counted votes could break for Lake who, like Donald Trump who endorsed her, said she was suspicious of early balloting. That could mean many her supporters went to the polls on Tuesday, and those votes have yet to be tabulated.

Lake already has suggested she won't accept results showing she lost.

Even before Election Day, Lake was making claims she has evidence of election fraud in Maricopa County. But she refused to provide any evidence or details, saying she didn't "want to run the investigation."

Whoever emerges will face off against Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs who clinched the nomination after swamping former Nogales Mayor Marco Lopez, who conceded early Tuesday night.

Hobbs' victory was presumed, and not just by her. The Republican Governors Association reportedly already has produced at least one commercial attacking her that is ready to air this week, even though the GOP does not yet know who will be its candidate.

Secretary of State

Somewhat closer is the GOP race for secretary of state, with Trump-endorsed Rep. Mark Finchem opening up 35-point early lead over businessman Beau Lane. The Associated declared Gosar the winner early Tuesday evening.

Further back were state Rep. Shawnna Bolick and Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita.

The winner of that primary will face off against the Democratic nominee. In that race, Rep. Reginald Bolding was trailing former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes by about 5 points in early results.

Finchem, who has been a leading denier of the returns of the 2020 election, wants the position which would place him in charge of how the 2024 election is run.

Attorney General

In the race for attorney general, Abe Hamadeh, also endorsed by Trump, was leading in the six-way Republican primary. Democrat Kris Mayes was running unopposed.

US Senate

On the federal level, Trump-endorsed Blake Masters, running in a five-way race to be the Republican to take on incumbent U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly in November, jumped to a small but early lead over Jim Lamon, with current Attorney General Mark Brnovich running a distant third. Kelly was unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Mail ballots first counted

The next round of votes to be reported are from the people who voted in person on Tuesday. The biggest batch of that is about 105,000 from Maricopa County.

Later will come votes of people who dropped off their early ballots at polling places. Maricopa County officials said they expect to update the numbers all week.

There were some issues that developed during the day.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office sent a cease-and-desist letter to Gail Golec, a candidate for county supervisor, telling her she must stop advising people through a post on Telegram, a social media site used by some conservatives as an alternative to Twitter, to steal the felt-tip pens that were being provided at polling places.

In a letter to the Scottsdale resident, Deputy County Attorney Joseph LaRue told her that telling people to steal the pens, specifically recommended for use, "is a deliberate attempt to interfere with election administration.'' And he said it will delay vote tabulation of ballots cast at polling places "as the west ink (from regular pens) harms the vote center tabulation machines.''

For her part, Golec said she was never intending to urge a criminal act.

"I never thought of it that way,'' she told Capitol Media Services. "I did say replace it with a blue pen.''

Golec said she believes the felt-tip pens don't leave a sufficient mark, a move that results in ballots having to go into "adjudication," where the ballot is examined and marked in a way they believe reflects the voter's intent — and not necessarily by election workers but through the use of artificial intelligence.

Elsewhere, Pinal County officials reported they had run out of ballots at at least a dozen precincts.

The plan was to replenish these, with the promise that anyone who was in line by 7 p.m. — when the polls are supposed to close — would be allowed to vote.

That presumes, however, some people did not give up earlier and did not return.