Schools' spending cap is a 'ticking time bomb,' Arizona schools chief tells lawmakers

"We gave the schools the money," said Marsh, who is a public school teacher. "We now are the only ones who can grant them the ability to spend the money that was already appropriated and allocated to them."

The question of waiving the expenditure limit also has gotten caught up with other issues.

Some GOP lawmakers have balked at authorizing districts to spend the money — money the Legislature and voters already have given them — absent changes in law to allow more students to get vouchers of public funds to attend private and parochial schools.

But House Speaker Russell Bowers, R-Mesa, told Capitol Media Services the real hang-up is a fear that if lawmakers agree to ignore the cap this year, they effectively will set a precedent. That could turn around and be used against them, he said, in the ongoing litigation of whether a 3.5% income tax surcharge on the wealthy approved by voters in 2020 to help fund education would be allowed to take effect.