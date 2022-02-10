Senator resurrects part of Arizona's SB 1070 that judge ordered state not to enforce

A spokesman for Brewer said at the time that the state lost nothing in refusing to defend the harboring law, noting there already was a preliminary injunction against its enforcement.

Rogers ups

the stakes

The law remained on the books, though — unenforceable and largely unnoticed — until Rogers picked it up and decided to resurrect it, complete with a new penalty of a felony instead of the original misdemeanor.

"It is obviously a clear violation of that agreement," Quezada said of SB 1379.

Kim Quintero, who handles publicity for Senate Republicans, noted that all measures go to the Rules Committee, which is supposed to determine if proposals are constitutional before they go to the Senate floor for debate.

But it is up to lawmakers themselves — and not the attorneys providing the advice — to decide the issue. And there is a history of legislators ignoring what the lawyers tell them.

There was no immediate response from the Department of Justice about what action, if any, it will take if the Legislature approves the measure and tries to enforce it.