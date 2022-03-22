Senator's subpoena based on 'discredited work,' county official says

She said her subpoena is identical to an unfulfilled request for information made of the county by the Arizona Attorney General's Office, which is still looking into various claims about the 2020 general election.

Townsend said the question of whether Ayyadurai's study of early ballots was based on improperly obtained information is irrelevant to compliance.

"Is it the job of the Board of Supervisors to make a determination if something was done illegally and then obstruct the efforts of the attorney general to conduct an investigation into the matter?'' said Townsend, an Apache Junction Republican. She called it "shoddy obstructionism.''

She said that if Ayyadurai or anyone broke laws with the use of the ballot signatures, that is a matter for the attorney general and not an excuse for the county to withhold information.

Townsend also criticized Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich, saying he has had information about the 2020 election now for more than a year but has failed to produce any results.