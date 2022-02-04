State Bar won't penalize Brnovich over ethics complaints but doesn't clear him

"Diversion is designed to remedy the lawyer's problem and prevent recurrence,'' Hobbs said in a prepared statement. "Although the terms of this diversion agreement are confidential, the State Bar is helping to prevent these ethical lapses from occurring again. And that is justice.''

There was no immediate response from the Board of Regents.

But Brnovich clearly was not pleased with the finding.

Conner said he will now seek a change in the ethical rules that Hobbs and the regents accused him of violating, to say that his duties as a constitutionally elected state official and the chief attorney for the state are different than for a private lawyer hired by a client.

The Brnovich spokeswoman took a swat at how Hobbs is describing the diversion agreement.

"The secretary of state is once again trying to spin a story,'' Conner said. "We entered an agreement with the State Bar today that soon will result in the dismissal of each complaint with no finding of professional misconduct."

"Cooperation is always the best approach for resolving difficult issues," she added.