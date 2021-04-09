Growth of wildfire north of Tucson halted; evacuation notice remains in place

DUDLEYVILLE — A small community in south-central Arizona remained under an evacuation notice Friday after crews and air tankers stopped the growth of a wildfire that burned at least 12 homes, officials said.

The fire that burned through thick vegetation in the San Pedro River bottom near Dudleyville in Pinal County on Thursday continued to be estimated at 500 acres with containment around 20% of its perimeter as of Friday, officials said.

The cause of the fire near the unincorporated Pinal County town was under investigation.

The county Sheriff’s Office said approximately 200 residents were evacuated and that the evacuation notice might be lifted Friday evening or Saturday morning.

Crews on Friday continued to build fire lines to keep the fire from spreading into Dudleyville if winds gust again but utility crews also needed to check for damage to power lines that were de-energized Thursday, said Tiffany Davila, spokeswoman for the state Department of Forestry and Forest Management.

Red Cross spokesman Mike Sagara said approximately 40 people spent the night at a shelter at Ray High School in Kearny, another community in the area.