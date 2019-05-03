A shootout during a wake in a border town across from Yuma has left one person dead and two wounded, authorities in the Mexican state of Sonora say.
People had gathered at a funeral home in San Luis Rio Colorado to mourn a man killed a day earlier in his home. Gunmen arrived and exchanged fire with some mourners who were also armed.
Local and state police, as well as Mexican marines responded to the shooting Thursday evening. Authorities found at least 50 shells littering the scene.
One mourner was killed and one was wounded. One of the attackers was also wounded.
Four people — two attackers and two who were at the wake — were arrested, the Sonora state prosecutor's office said in a statement.