Head of Arizona National Guard retiring; could join GOP race for Senate seat

PHOENIX The state’s top military and emergency management official is leaving, with a possible run for U.S. Senate in his future.

Maj. Gen. Michael McGuire announced Friday that April 10 will be his last day as the state’s adjutant general and director of emergency and military affairs. That ends not only his service with the state but the end of 37 years in the military.

“I have been in uniform since June 1983,” he said in an interview with Capitol Media Services.

Given that he remains an active service member, McGuire said he can’t talk about future plans until he sheds that uniform. And he said that, with his granddaughter just moving to Arizona, that is likely his first priority.

But he is looking beyond.

“I think service is in my blood,” said McGuire, who is a registered Republican. And he said that if he were to go down the path of a future in politics, he would have to make a decision relatively quickly.

That could put him into what could be a crowded GOP race for the right to take on newly elected Democrat Mark Kelly.