Here's where Arizona officials stand on 'vaccine passports'

She also warned those who might have only minor symptoms — or not even be aware they have contracted the virus — to avoid spreading it to those who are more vulnerable.

On paper, the latest data show another 1,302 new cases as of Friday. But Christ said the numbers are misleading.

She said they include 625 cases dating from November through February which could not be added to the totals because, until now, there were questions about what type of testing was performed. Those include 270 in Gila County, 142 in Graham County and 213 in Navajo County.

Subtracting those, the number of new cases was 677, in line with what it has been for the past week.

On the subject of vaccines, Christ said Arizona may be approaching the point where the supply exceeds the demand.

Arizona expects to get another 339,230 doses next week, bringing the total to more than 4 million. At the same time, the state is trying to deal with vaccine hesitancy among many of those who have yet to get inoculated or to sign up.

Christ said this isn’t limited to COVID-19, with her department finding similar problems with other vaccines.