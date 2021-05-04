High court: Lawmakers can't limit restitution owed by drivers who injure, kill

Phoenix municipal court set the damages at $161,192. Deducting from that the $100,000 paid by Patel's insurance, that left him with the balance of $61,192 to pay.

He challenged the award, citing the $10,000 cap. And Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Patricia Starr accepted Patel's argument that the language of the Victims' Bill of Rights ensures only "prompt'' compensation, contending that if voters had intended to require "full'' restitution to victims, they would have said so.

Montgomery said that misses the point. The key, he said, is the word "restitution.''

The justice acknowledged that is not defined within the voter-approved amendment. But he said that isn't necessary.

"The ordinary meaning of 'restitution' is restoring someone to a position he (or she) occupied before a particular event,'' Montgomery wrote. "The right to restitution is thus a right to the full amount required to restore victims to the position they were in before the loss or injury caused by the criminal conduct.''

Montgomery said that is backed by information provided in the 1990 pamphlet sent to voters describing what was on the ballot that year.